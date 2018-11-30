The New ‘Super Mario’ Piranha Plant Hand Puppet is Huge

The only thing that’s better than a Super Mario Piranha Plant puppet is a gigantic Super Mario Piranha Plant puppet, so that’s exactly what ThinkGeek delivered. You can grab it here for $39.99 with free shipping.

And why wouldn’t you get one? There’s so much fun to be had – just imagine how your dog or cat will react to it! However, if you want to re-enact this Bohemian Rhapsody parody, you’ll need the smaller version as well. Keep tabs on this ThinkGeek page and this GameStop page for a restock.

The official description for the Super Mario Gigantic Piranha Plant Puppet reads:

“Perhaps you have met this plant’s little cousin, the Super Mario Piranha Plant Hand Puppet? These two are very similar in demeanor. They’re good with kids and pets but not so much delivery workers, electricians, or plumbers.

Which is good because this embiggened puppet could probably swallow our former office corgi Rolo whole. (Imagine the little guy with a puppet twice that size.) Give this fearsome Super Mario baddie a spot in your personal greenhouse. This puppet version needs only your hand to thrive – no water or food. But maybe don’t wear overalls around it, just to be on the safe side.”

Product Specifications:

• Super Mario Gigantic Piranha Plant Puppet

• Officially-licensed Super Mario merchandise

• Stick your hand in through the bottom of the pipe and it magically transforms into a huge Piranha Plant

• Perfect for the Mario fan in your life

• Makes a cute cushion when not threatening folks in the Super Mario universe

• Materials: 100% polyester

• Care Instructions: Spot clean with a damp cloth

• Imported

• Dimensions: 9-10″ diameter x 11″ tall

• Piranha Plant extends 13″ out of the pipe to to 24″ total height

• WARNING – SMALL PARTS – Not intended for children under 3 years of age.

