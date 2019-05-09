Goat of Duty is Call of Duty, But With Goats

If you have ever wondered what would happen if Coffee Stain Studios, the creators of Goat Simulator, and Treyarch ever got together for a project, today is your lucky day. Goat of Duty is a quick-paced multiplayer shooter that is coming out of Raiser Games and set to hit Steam in the near future, and yes, it is exactly like Call of Duty, but with goats. Just go ahead and check out a brief glimpse of all of the ridiculous action ahead in the trailer above. Needless to say, a fun time awaits.

“One day, after a freak nuclear accident, all goats became intelligent and quickly overthrew their human owners with their powerful rams, high jumps, and ear-blowing bleats,” reads the Steam description. “No, wait, that wasn’t it. The goats were intelligent from the very beginning, but having no thumbs, were just patiently waiting for humanity to develop automated robots capable of producing what they needed in order to… No, that doesn’t work either. In an alternate universe, goats are the mightiest warriors of the…

Videos by ComicBook.com

“OK, look, we admit it. There’s no lore here. You are a goat. You’re armed to the teeth (well, the horns). There are other goats out there who want to kill you. That’s all you need to know. Now go out there and show ’em what you goat.

“Goat of Duty is a fast-paced and intense multiplayer first-person shooter, and that’s pretty much all you need to know. Zero non-sense: no need to master a convoluted metagame, learn different characters, combine skills, strategic team play… just devilish combat arenas, powerful weapons, and super fast action. Well, and lots of silly humor, crazy goatstumes (skins), and goat mechanics for you to troll your friends once you climb over their dead, humiliated bodies!”

Goat of Duty is currently in development for PC via Steam, and while it does not have a release date as of yet, it is “Goating Soon.”

What do you think about this? Is it so ridiculous that it just might work? Do you believe the game actually looks like a good time? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!