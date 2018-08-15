‘God Of War’ Director Answers Question We Didn’t Know We Needed Answered

God of War launched in April, but we’re still plumbing its lore and its world for more secrets! This morning, God of War director Cory Barlog took the time to respond to a curious fan, revealing a fun fact about one of the most iconic locations in the game: the mighty bridge in the Lake of Nine.

🤔…approx 1,774,000 tons. — Cory Barlog 🎮 🏳️‍🌈 New Game+ Aug. 20th!!! (@corybarlog) August 13, 2018

If you couldn’t tell, Barlog’s tongue is in his cheek here, and this shouldn’t be taken as literal. Then again, he was the main creative force behind the God of War reboot, so in a way, what he says is canon. If you’re wondering how Barlog arrived at this number, you’re not alone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Surprisingly, the number wasn’t completely random. It is, in fact, based in part on a famous bridge in the real world. In a separate response, he reveals how he arrived at his conclusion.

…or…twice the weight of the Golden Gate bridge. Approximately. 😁❤️🍻 — Cory Barlog 🎮 🏳️‍🌈 New Game+ Aug. 20th!!! (@corybarlog) August 13, 2018

Sure enough, if you look up the weight of the Golden Gate Bridge, you’ll see that it’s roughly 887,000 tons which, multiplied by two, gives you 1,774,000. This guy really does go the extra mile when responding to fans, which is why we all love to poke him on Twitter so often.

It’s not all play, though. God of War is still evolving, and very soon we have a “new game plus” mode to look forward to. The new mode will unlock on August 20, and it will provide fans with plenty of incentive to dive back in and sweep through the story one more time: