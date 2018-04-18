This Amazing God of War PlayStation 4 Pro Console Mod Lights Up Our Life

When it was originally announced a few months ago, the PlayStation 4 Pro Limited Edition God of War console already looked pretty sick. It featured a slick grey design on its side similar to that of Kratos’ powerful axe in the game, along with a DualShock 4 controller to match.

And while a lot of you are going to try to get your hands on one when it becomes available this Friday, one lucky person has already managed to grab one — and mod it in a truly spectacular way.

The design, which can be seen in the video above, was put together by a team called Sublime Skins, based out of Brazil. It’s managed to take the grey-looking console and add some color to it, by turning off the lights and allowing it to brighten up with a number of neon shades to it. Put together using the company’s Lightshield technology, it shows the system in a number of colors, including blue, green and red — whatever you feel like changing it to.

And it’s not a lazy light-up job either. As you can see, Sublime went all out so that the decals on the axe and the handle light up with each color shade, with the runes appearing like they’re coming to life. This is due to the many LED’s that the company installed into the console, allowing it to literally brighten up the place.

Now it’s unknown if Sublime Skins will be offering the console for purchase. This appears to be a “one and done” thing merely for the sake of showing off. But, man, if they made orders become available, we’d probably jump all over one of these bad boys — and play some much-deserved God of War on it while it illuminated our office.

You can head over to the company’s official website if you want to see what other modding it’s done…although we’re pretty sure this is probably its best work to date. But, you never know. If a Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Pro console ever gets announced (which it likely will, given the popularity of the franchise), they could easily work their magic on that as well.

God of War will release this Friday for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Check out our review here!

