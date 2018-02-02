New God of War Text-based Adventure Lets You Explore Atreus’ Past

Santa Monica Studio is not pulling back when it comes to promoting the upcoming God of War installment. With official narrative driven podcasts, their fast-paced media circuit, and tons of videos – it’s hard not to get swept away in the excitement of it all. Now the studio is giving another reason to get amped, with a new text-based adventure game to learn more about Kratos’ son.

#GodofWar comes out on Apr. 20, but you can explore the Norse wilds as Atreus on his first adventure now Play ‘A Call From The Wilds’ on Facebook Messenger: https://t.co/4A5f4p7MOq pic.twitter.com/1ORThyIpGz — Santa Monica Studio (@SonySantaMonica) January 31, 2018

It definitely brought forth more hype!!! Can’t wait to visually experience that exploration!!! pic.twitter.com/Vf2datb8hp — Tylertone (@tylertone_18) February 1, 2018

Fine, I’ll download Messenger for this but only because I love you, God of War. — Anna (@imabadastronaut) February 1, 2018

Just played it. It was freaking amazing. I’m so glad you got to do something so awesome and so out of left field like this. I hope you keep doing stuff like this in the future. — Gabriel Zeta (@UvaZeta) January 31, 2018

A Call From the Wilds is available to play for free through Facebook Messenger. The game’s link is included in the original tweet from Santa Monica Studio, so go check it out now! In the meantime, we wait for the official release of God of War exclusively on the PlayStation 4 on April 20th! For more about the upcoming game within a new mythology:

