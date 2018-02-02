New God of War Text-based Adventure Lets You Explore Atreus’ Past

Santa Monica Studio is not pulling back when it comes to promoting the upcoming God of War installment. With official narrative driven podcasts, their fast-paced media circuit, and tons of videos – it’s hard not to get swept away in the excitement of it all. Now the studio is giving another reason to get amped, with a new text-based adventure game to learn more about Kratos’ son.
#GodofWar comes out on Apr. 20, but you can explore the Norse wilds as Atreus on his first adventure now
Play ‘A Call From The Wilds’ on Facebook Messenger: https://t.co/4A5f4p7MOq pic.twitter.com/1ORThyIpGz— Santa Monica Studio (@SonySantaMonica) January 31, 2018
A Call From the Wilds is available to play for free through Facebook Messenger. The game’s link is included in the original tweet from Santa Monica Studio, so go check it out now! In the meantime, we wait for the official release of God of War exclusively on the PlayStation 4 on April 20th! For more about the upcoming game within a new mythology:
- His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive… And teach his son to do the same.
- Kratos is a father again. As mentor and protector to Atreus, a son determined to earn his respect, he is forced to deal with and control the rage that has long defined him while out in a very dangerous world with his son.
- From the marble and columns of ornate Olympus to the gritty forests, mountains, and caves of Pre-Viking Norse lore, this is a distinctly new realm with its own pantheon of creatures, monsters, and gods.