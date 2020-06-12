God of War: Kratos and Atreus Face the Valkyries in Stunning Lineage Studios Print

✖

God of War is easily one of the best games of this current generation and even got a spotlight in yesterday's PS5 reveal. Now, while you'll have to wait a bit longer to hear anything about a God of War 5, that doesn't mean you can't grab some stunning God of War swag courtesy of Lineage Studios, who have created a gorgeous print of Kratos fighting alongside his son Atreus. The print is available to pre-order right now, and with just several days left, you'll want to secure yours ASAP.

The print features Kratos and Atreus holding their ground and at the ready as they are surrounded by the Council of Valkyries, with Queen Sigrun holding court in the center and looming large. The print retails for $50.00 and is a timed edition, meaning that once the pre-order period ends it will not be available, so if you want to make sure to pre-order it on Lineage Studios' official site.

Lineage Studios has outdone themselves yet again with their God of War print, which follows their successful John Wick and Power Rangers prints, and you can find the official description for the print and all the details below.

(Photo: Lineage Studios)

"Commemorate the epic journey of Kratos and Atreus in the 2018 release of God of War with this highly detailed print illustrated by the talent at Lineage Studios. The design depicts Kratos and Atreus surrounded by The Council of Valkyries with Sigrun, the Queen of the Valkyries, at its center."

PRODUCT DETAILS:

Hand-numbered

Limited Edition Screen Print

Edition Size: Timed Edition

Dimensions: 18" x 24"

Estimated Ship Date: Summer 2020

All Sales Are Final

Ships to: United States, Canada and Latin America

Subject to Licensor approval, final product may vary

Officially Licensed God of War Merchandise

If you're unfamiliar with 2018's God of War, you can find the official description below.

"From Santa Monica Studio and creative director Cory Barlog comes a new beginning for one of gaming’s most recognizable icons. Living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father. Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest.

His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive…And teach his son to do the same. This startling reimagining of God of War deconstructs the core elements that defined the series—satisfying combat breathtaking scale and a powerful narrative—and fuses them anew."

Will you be picking up the God of War print? Let us know in the comments or as always you can hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.