First Look at New ‘God of War’ Comic Series From Dark Horse

God of War for the PlayStation 4, though done much differently than previous games in the series, was a smashing success with Director Cory Barlog at the helm. From its setting within a new mythology and the introduction of Kratos‘ son, Atreus, there was so much to be enthralled by from the latest game. For those that like to carry a little piece of their favourite adventures with them into the real world, a new comic series has been announced in partnership with Dark Horse Comics and we’ve got your exclusive first look.

Santa Monica Studio, Dark Horse, and Sony Interactive Entertainment have joined forces once more with a brand new comic series to expand upon the universe that many have fallen in love with. The new series will be four issues long and will allow fans to experience a Norse-filled adventure once more with a talented creative team at the helm.

iZombie and Witchfinder’s Chris Roberson is the writer leading this project with Mayday’s Tony Parker as the talented artist. Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Dan Jackson is on board as the mini-series’ colourist, with Comicraft’s John Roshell as the official letterer. The stunning art work seen above is done by the incredible E.M Gist, known for The Strain and Will Save the Galaxy for Food.

Dark Horse told us, “The God of War comic series finds Kratos living in the remote Norse Wilds after his war on the gods of Olympus. Seeking to put the rage that defined most of his life behind him, Kratos inadvertently sparks a feud with a mysterious cult of berserkers after attempting to save a stranger being mauled by a monstrous bear. But for the former Ghost of Sparta, no good deed goes unpunished.”

The first of four issues goes on sale Nov. 14th of this year, perfect for the holiday season. The promising new adventure will be available to pre-order at major retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and others. It will also be available at local comic shops for those that wish to support local.

Excited for the next adventure starring Kratos? Sound off with what you are looking forward to the most in the comment section below! As for the game itself, God of War is available now exclusively on the PlayStation 4 – now with a New Game + mode coming soon!