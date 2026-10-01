Marvel’s Wolverine Just Added Its First Major Feature Since PS5 Launch

Marvel’s Wolverine on PS5 just got its second update, courtesy of Insomniac Games and PlayStation, adding with it a major feature, and the biggest addition to the game since its release on the PlayStation Store last month. This update — Update 1.002.000 — does a variety of things, but this new feature is the standout. Further, it will need to be downloaded from PSN to proceed with playing the Marvel game, presuming your console is connected to the Internet.

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More precisely, as of this new update, the divisive PS5 exclusive game now supports QSSR, aka Quick Spectral Super Resolution, a Sony-exclusive AI upscaling technology that more or less improves image detail and image stability, as the official patch notes for the update below note. When it works, it does effectively do this, though it is limited compared to the PSSR of the PS5 Pro. Sometimes these upscalers cause performance issues, though. Hopefully that will not be the case here because QSSR with this update is on by default rather than opt-in.

Beyond this, photo mode issues have been fixed for those who have been having issues with the mode since launch. There were also several out-of-bounds issues halting progress in the game and/or bugging it. These also have notably been fixed. There are other fixes, but the rest are either of smaller consequence like these or of even less relevance.

New Features and Visual Improvements

QSSR is now used on PS5 by default.

QSSR improves image detail and image stability.

Various visual polish issues have been fixed.

Several Photo Mode issues have been addressed.

Various UI issues have been fixed.

Multiple out-of-bounds issues have been addressed.

Stability and Bug Fixes

Various community-reported crashes have been fixed.

Several bugs affecting a small percentage of players have been addressed.

Overall game stability has been improved.

Several progression issues have been fixed.

Accessibility Fixes

Navigation Assist issues have been addressed.

Lock On accessibility issues have been fixed.

High Contrast issues have been addressed.

Screen Reader behaviour has been improved.

Localization Fixes

Several localisation issues across supported languages have been addressed.

As you may know, updates to Marvel’s Wolverine so far have been minor and limited to quality-of-life features. And with Insomniac Games likely scheduled to go on holiday at the end of November, there may not be any truly major updates to the PS5 game before the end of the year. To this end, this may be the most noteworthy feature added to the game in 2026. Again, though, the update was just pushed live, so it’s currently unclear how much of a difference it makes. This is notably the first base PS5 game to support the feature, which itself is noteworthy, but that means it’s borderline a test dummy for it.