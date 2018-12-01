‘Wonder Woman’ Cellist Tina Guo Takes On the ‘God of War’ Main Theme Song

Tina Guo is known around the world for her phenomenal skills as a cellist as well as her recent work for the Wonder Woman film. Now she’s taking on a different sort of adventure, one found in the beloved God of War franchise.

Much like violinist Lindsey Stirling, Guo goes full-on into the characters she portrays. In this case, she takes on the iconic look of Kratos himself while delivering a haunting performance of the game’s main theme song.

This isn’t the only gaming franchise she’s tacked either. Guo made waves with her incredible Skyrim performance as well as Game of Thrones, Chrono Trigger, and so many more. You can check out even more of her stunning work right here on her official YouTube channel.

As for the game that inspired her latest video, God of War is available now exclusively for the PlayStation 4. The game made its own waves when it debuted, coming out to the gaming community with perfect scores from media outlets all over the world.

“God of War has grown up. For the first time, I am able to empathize with Kratos as he partakes in the human experience, truly capable of feeling and displaying emotions beyond the rage and spite which used to define him. Here we find Kratos as a stoically mourning husband and father, bent on fulfilling his deceased wife’s last wish. Her desire is for Kratos, and their son Atreus, to deliver and scatter her ashes from the top of the tallest peak in the realms. Thus the father and son leave their once-secluded home, and set off for a great mountain in the distance,” reads our full review.

“I can’t wait for all of you to take this journey. It may sound grossly hyperbolic, but I feel perfectly confident in saying that God of War, and the story it tells, belongs alongside many of the greatest works of modern fiction across any medium. It is truly one of the great fantasy adventures of our lifetime, and one that I foresee us all returning to for years to come.”

