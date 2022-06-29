God of War Ragnarok Producer Addresses Rumors and Delay Fears

Much to the dismay of gamers everywhere, it seems like there are no plans to share any God of War Ragnarok news before the end of June. God of War Ragnarok is currently one of the most anticipated games coming in 2022. The sequel to the 2018 Game of the Year winner was announced in the fall of 2020, just ahead of the release of the PlayStation 5. It was slated to release in 2021, but was delayed to allow the team at Sony Santa Monica the chance to fully realize the potential for the game. With that said, we haven't heard much about it since fall of 2021, leaving some to fear the game will be delayed to 2023. Following God of War Ragnarok's absence from the State of Play earlier this month, rumors began to circulate that Sony would offer news on the game on June 30th.

Sadly, it seems that isn't true. God of War (2018) director and God of War Ragnarok producer outright denied rumors that the game will be getting some big update on June 30th. He also went on to squash speculation that the game has been delayed again, so even though there's no concrete release date, fans can rest assured knowing it is still on track to release in 2022. Barlog also talked about the frustration fans have with the lack of news and stated that the team will bring news as soon as they possibly can, but as of right now, there is nothing to share.

dear all,



if it were up to me I would share all the information when I know about it. but it is not up to me.



so please, be patient.



I promise things will be shared at the earliest possible moment they can be.



we make games for you. we get to make games because of you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aw7dje5XxF — cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 29, 2022

because its not. — cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 29, 2022

no — cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 29, 2022

Whether something will happen before the end of the summer remains to be seen, but this also isn't a new strategy for this franchise. God of War (2018) was also subjected to long periods of silence before a big marketing push and release date announcement just 3 – 4 months before the game actually launched. With that said, it wouldn't be surprising if the team is opting for a shorter marketing burst so that it can both maintain excitement and also retain as many secrets for the game's story as possible.

God of War Ragnarok is slated to release later this year on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.