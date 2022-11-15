God of War Ragnarok Easter Egg Makes PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale Canon

God of War Ragnarok has an Easter Egg that seemingly makes the events of PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale canon. For those that don't know, Sony tried to rival Super Smash Brothers with its own fighting game starring its wide array of franchise icons with a game called PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. The game was released for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in November 2012 and received decent, but not amazing reviews from critics. By June 2013, the game had sold a million copies, but it wasn't enough to justify continuing the series with a sequel or DLC, much to the dismay of those who enjoyed the fighting game. The game has since garnered a bit of a cult following, but there's no indication that Sony plans to bring the series back.

However, Sony has acknowledged the game in a very unique way in its latest release. As noted by IGN, God of War Ragnarok features a hidden piece of dialogue from Mimir in which he questions Kratos about a tournament he was apart of. He notes that Kratos battled "beasts, scoundrels, princesses, the undead, automatons, and history's greatest musician." These seem to be references to characters like PaRappa the Rapper, Clank, Nathan Drake, and more from Kratos' stint in PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. Kratos deflects the line of questioning and states he'd rather not talk about it. Some also speculated this could be a reference to Mortal Kombat (2011), which Kratos was a playable character in on the PlayStation 3 version. It seems more likely that it's a reference to the PlayStation fighting game, however.

God of War: Ragnarok has officially made PlayStation All-Stars canon 😭 pic.twitter.com/PkyvMcFsWx — IGN (@IGN) November 15, 2022

It's a funny little Easter Egg and while Sony could've had Mimir repeat it as some legend or myth with Kratos denying that it ever happened, he chooses to more or less confirm that it happened and move on from it. Whether it's out of embarrassment or something else entirely will likely remain a mystery. Nevertheless, it's a hilarious addition to the God of War canon.

Would you play a sequel to PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.