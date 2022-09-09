God of War Ragnarok Gets New Gameplay and Accessibility Features Detailed

God of War Ragnarok has had a small new glimpse of gameplay revealed alongside some details about the game's extensive accessibility features. Despite being one of the biggest games on the horizon, God of War Ragnarok is shrouded in immense secrecy. We have very little knowledge about the game, just very general, broad strokes details about the highly anticipated sequel and most of it was assumed following the cliffhanger ending of the previous game. We know Ragnarok is coming, hence the title, and that Thor will likely be some kind of antagonist and Odin plays some kind of large role in the story. Other than that, we don't know a ton about the specifics of the game.

Nevertheless, Game Informer is trying its best to fill in some of those gaps of knowledge with its God of War Ragnarok cover story which offers a ton of exclusive coverage of the game. In a new YouTube video, Game Informer debuted some new gameplay of Kratos in action. While it's not very extensive, it give us more of a taste of how the gameplay has been refined and more specifically, how it has been adapted for those who need accessibility features. The game will come with over 60 accessibility features, with Sony Santa Monica focusing on four key areas: motor skills, vision, hearing, and cognitive understanding. A more specific list of features will be released closer to launch, but one unique feature shown in the video is the ability to map a number of inputs including shield strikes to swipes on the DualSense controller.

Sony has been really leaning into making its games incredibly accessible, which is part of the reason for The Last of Us Part I. The original version of the game released in 2013 when in-depth accessibility features weren't really a thing, but awareness of those needs and advancements in technology made them a priority for the remake. It seems like they will only get better as time goes on and developers learn more about the needs of their players.

What do you think of Sony's continued focus on accessibility features? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.