God of War Ragnarok Developer Offers Update on Photo Mode

God of War Ragnarok will not have a photo mode at launch. Video games are absolutely gorgeous nowadays and some folks really love to bathe in that beauty or even enhance it. Given the graphical fidelity and detail in many games, developers have started putting in photo modes that allow you to pause the world and freely move the camera around to take pictures. More advanced photo modes allow you to even add your own lighting, filters, adjust weather, time of day, and much, much more. It's a really wonderful tool and something that has been getting added in most major releases these days. Sadly, God of War Ragnarok is missing one.

Sony Santa Monica confirmed that God of War Ragnarok would get a photo mode, but it will not be available at launch. This is very similar to the 2018 entry which also added a photo mode at launch. Given the scale of this game and the fact that it features multiple realms for players to travel to with unique biomes and encounters, this may be a bummer to some. Of course, it could also offset the amount of spoiler-y images that will surely hit social media when the game releases, but nevertheless, it is a bit of a bummer. However, it's good to know that the team behind the game plans to add a photo mode at some point, but is focusing on getting the core experience out the door for right now. No time window was given for when it may release, but hopefully, it won't be long.

Photo Mode will be coming to God of War Ragnarök after launch – we’ll share more details closer to when we plan to release it.



We can’t wait to see all of your captures once it’s live! https://t.co/IgSvlnzUbx — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) October 26, 2022

If we're lucky, we could see the photo mode release by the end of November or early December, but it's really hard to say right now. Either way, this will likely encourage fans to go back through and replay the game so they can capture some shots from the story or side quests that they've already completed. Only time will tell how detailed the photo mode actually is, but Sony games typically have pretty meaty ones.

God of War Ragnarok releases for PS4 and PS5 on November 9th, 2022. Does the photo mode news change when you'll buy the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.