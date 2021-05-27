God of War: Ragnarok Seemingly Only Releasing on PS5

✖

More potential proof has come about pointing to the notion that PlayStation Studios will only be releasing the upcoming sequel God of War: Ragnarok--which isn't an official title just yet--solely on PlayStation 5. While Sony itself still has yet to confirm this information in a straightforward manner, the publisher has now given us its best hint so far that the title will only be coming to the next-gen platform.

Within a new presentation from PlayStation touching on upcoming games that it plans to release on PlayStation 4, God of War: Ragnarok wasn't listed among these titles. This is peculiar because Sony happened to also mention Ragnarok within the greater presentation as a whole, clearly showing that it wasn't just trying to stay silent about the game. Horizon Forbidden West, however, was shown in the document for PlayStation 4, which is something that we have already known about. If God of War: Ragnarok was also going to come to PS4, it stands to reason that we would have seen in touched on here.

There is also reason to believe it won't be a cross-gen game. No mention of Ragnarok in the PS4 section. pic.twitter.com/jxBH6Icj3a — Okami (@Okami13_) May 26, 2021

That being said, there's also a pretty major reason to doubt that this could be the case. As we learned already within the past day, this document from Sony is one that already had some inaccuracies. This was seen directly with a logo for God of War: Ragnarok which appeared in the presentation from Sony. The logo itself wasn't an official one and was instead pulled directly from Google and placed into the report. As such, it's worth stressing that we shouldn't take this as gospel.

Still, if God of War: Ragnarok does only come to PS5, that would be in line with what we have already heard in the past. With Sony still committing to Ragnarok releasing later on in 2021, there's a good chance that we'll receive more clarification on this matter soon enough.

Do you think God of War: Ragnarok will be coming solely to PS5? Let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.