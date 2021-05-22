God of War Ragnarok Is Said to Only Be Releasing on PS5

✖

There has been a lot of debate over the past few months about which platforms the upcoming sequel to 2018's God of War will release on. Although Sony has already confirmed that the title will be released on PlayStation 5, the publisher also hasn't publicly ruled out a launch on PlayStation 4 as well. However, according to one reputable insider, it sounds as though fans should only expect to see the game arrive on the next-gen console.

According to notable leaker Navtra, God of War: Ragnarok--which is the tentative title for the next installment in the series--will only be arriving on PS5. This assertion was one that Navtra made a while back, but was recently rediscovered as talk surrounding the game has once again become prominent in the weeks prior to E3 2021 and Summer Game Fest. Navtra says that based on the information they have received, God of War: Ragnarok, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Demon's Souls were all planned by Sony to only come to PS5. Other titles, most notably with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West, were then said to appear on both PS5 and PS4.

It's worth stressing that this information could be incorrect, so take it all with a grain of salt. Navtra even acknowledges that what they have heard about PlayStation's future plans could be out of date. Still, it does seem to make sense on Sony's part to make one of its most notable first-party titles exclusive to PS5. Even though the game would surely sell more copies if it came to PS4, making it exclusive to PS5 would likely push even more fans to buy the latest hardware.

For now, God of War: Ragnarok is still slated to launch at an undetermined date later this year. However, we have heard in recent weeks that PlayStation has already delayed the game internally. Given the fact that it's nearly June and we still don't have and concrete information about the highly-anticipated sequel, it seems pretty likely to be pushed back. If we do end up hearing more about Ragnarok within the coming weeks, perhaps Sony will reveal more about its release plans at that time.

