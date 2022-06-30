God of War Ragnarok Release Date News Reportedly Delayed

God of War Ragnarok's big release date news has been delayed after rumors suggested it would be coming on June 30th. Of course, nothing was ever confirmed, but it seemed like things were building toward some kind of news for the game. God of War Ragnarok was noticeably absent from the recent PlayStation State of Play and Summer Game Fest, which caused fans to grow even more frustrated after an extended period of silence. The last time anyone saw anything from God of War Rangarok was September 2021 and with a 2022 release date, many are starting to grow concerned by the lack of silence from the game. God of War director and Ragnarok producer Cory Barlog took to Twitter to debunk rumors of imminent news and deny that the game was delayed, but there may be a bit more to the story.

Gaming journalist Jason Schreier took to Twitter to state that there was actually some kind of God of War Ragnarok news slated for June 30th, but it was delayed. Twitter user, The Snitch, also told Kotaku something very similar after being the one to tease that something would be coming on June 30th. The Snitch went on to state that it wasn't a big State of Play or a new gameplay trailer, but it seems like it would've been something of note. As of right now, no one knows when God of War Ragnarok will show up next, but hopefully, it's sooner rather than later.

On God of War Ragnarok rumors: as of very recently, there was indeed a release date announcement planned for Thursday, June 30, per people familiar. Recent tweets from Cory Barlog suggest that is no longer happening. Still, as far as I know the game has not been delayed again. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 29, 2022

"There was going to be a reveal," The Snitch told Kotaku. "But Sony delayed it. It was not a State of Play or a new gameplay trailer. That's all I can say. It's a shame. I'm more worried about the game. To me it means it's not polished enough."

God of War Ragnarok is still on track to release in 2022 according to Cory Barlog, so we should be hearing something soon. The year is already halfway over, so Sony has to start talking about the game in the coming weeks in order to market it efficiently. With that said, God of War had an extremely short marketing burst aside from some E3 demos in the years prior to release. It's possible Sony is trying to replicate that once again.

God of War Ragnarok is slated to release later this year on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.