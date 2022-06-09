God of War Ragnarok Update Suggests Imminent News

✖

A new piece of God of War Ragnarok news suggests we may be hearing more about the game very soon. It's been nearly a year since the last significant update on the highly anticipated sequel. Although the game was announced in 2020 with a 2021 release window, it was swiftly delayed to 2022. This brought a great deal of sadness to players who were excited to get the ball rolling on Kratos' next adventure. Last summer, first gameplay on the game was released, teasing the story, tone, and new characters, but since then, there has been a complete lack of information about the game.

Well, it seems that void of info may be closing up soon. As spotted by Twitter user Pyo, PlayStation has seemingly updated the PlayStation Store page for God of War Ragnarok. While this would normally probably be nothing too crazy, the fact that it happened the day before Summer Game Fest is notable. For starters, Final Fantasy XVI had the same thing happen last week ahead of its reemergence at the State of Play. Secondly, God of War Ragnarok was absent from the latest PlayStation State of Play, which led some to believe that the game could be getting a showing at Summer Game Fest. Of course, no one knows for certain, but if the game is coming out in the fall, it would make the most sense. Sony needs to start marketing the game sooner rather than later and outside of another unannounced PlayStation event, State of Play is going to be the best place to make that happen.

Just like Final Fantasy XVI last week with state of play... God of war Ragnarök playstation store has been updated. 1 day before the #summergamesfest 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ULfv7mOBgt — Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) June 8, 2022

Some rumors have been floating around that God of War Ragnarok may be a Q4 2022 title now, but no one knows for certain. Whatever the case may be, we may have a better understanding of the situation tomorrow. It has been 4 years since the last God of War games, so fans are trying to remain as patient as possible, but with a cliffhanger as massive as the one in the last game, it's understandably a little difficult to wait for such a resolution. Either way, hopefully we'll find out more soon.

Are you excited for God of War Ragnarok? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.