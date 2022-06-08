God of War Ragnarok Release Window Potentially Confirmed by PlayStation

✖

PlayStation seems to have just confirmed the release window for God of War Ragnarok in a rather roundabout way. For multiple months at this point, all that Sony and developer Santa Monica Studio have committed to with the launch of Ragnarok is a broad "2022" window. And while this window hasn't officially been narrowed down to a single month just yet, a new happening with the PlayStation Store may have just informed us that the game won't be dropping until the final months of the year.

According to PlayStation Game Size, which is a Twitter account that tracks back-end functions with Sony's PlayStation Store, God of War Ragnarok has now received a new placeholder date with its listing. Previously, the game was broadly slated to release on September 30th, which indicated that a launch before this date could happen. Now, this date has shifted to the end of the year, specifically on December 31, 2022. Again, this doesn't mean that God of War Ragnarok will be launching on this date, but it does imply that the title's launch window will now be closer to the end of the year. Specifically, a release in Q4 of 2022, which would be between October and December, now seems very likely.

At this point in time, it's starting to seem more likely that the ongoing silence surrounding God of War Ragnarok will end soon. Just a few days back, Ryan Hurst, who plays Thor in Ragnarok, confirmed that he had recently finished all of his own work associated with the project. With this in mind, the game very much seems to be in the final stages of production and should end up meeting its 2022 release window. When the game will actually arrive within this year remains to be seen, but hopefully, we'll hear more in the near future.

Whenever God of War Ragnarok does end up releasing, it will be coming to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Until then, be sure to stay tuned to our ongoing coverage of the game here on ComicBook.com if you'd like to learn more.