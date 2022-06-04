PlayStation State of Play: Everything Shown at the June 2022 Event

To kick off the summer gaming season, PlayStation held a pretty significant PlayStation State of Play. The event gave some great insight into what the next year looks like in terms of third-party support and the future of VR. Of course, God of War Ragnarok was noticeably absent from the event, something that confused and frustrated some fans. Sony was clear ahead of time that this would be a third-party and VR-centric event, but that didn't stop them from sneaking in some first-party news with regards to Marvel's Spider-Man coming to PC soon. Despite the lack of God of War news, the June 2022 PlayStation State of Play was a short, but surprisingly great event. Not only did we get some long-awaited announcements for heavily-rumored games, but we got to see what PlayStation VR2 games are in the works. Sadly, we didn't get any new details about the headset, but some context clues from the event suggest the PlayStation VR2 will be launching sometime in 2023. So, for now, we can mull over blog posts, trailers, and screenshots to see what the headset will offer. The show gave us a lot to chew on, so for those who either missed the event entirely or were so overwhelmed with information that they didn't retain everything, we have a comprehensive list. Keep scrolling to see everything that was announced and shown at the PlayStation State of Play this past week.

Resident Evil 4 Remake At long last, after years of rumors, Capcom confirmed that Resident Evil 4 Remake is on the way. The trailer showcases the beautiful visuals and different ways Capcom is reimagining this survival horror classic via the story, graphics, and gameplay, but still aims to retain the "essence" of what made fans fall in love with the game in the first place. Capcom is also developing VR content for the remake, but didn't specify what exactly that means. The remake will release on March 24th, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Resident Evil Village for PlayStation VR2 Just like Resident Evil 7, Capcom also confirmed that it was bringing Resident Evil Village to VR via PlayStation VR2. Using the headset's new controllers that were designed with VR in mind, players will feel more immersed in the action and have greater control over their movement within the game. It's unclear if it will remain on PSVR2 as an exclusive like its predecessor or if it will come to other headsets at a later date.

The Walking Dead: Sinners and Saints - Chapter 2 VR lovers will soon be able to slay the undead an upcoming game set in The Walking Dead universe. The Walking Dead: Sinners and Saints – Chapter 2 is coming to VR platforms later this year and PlayStation VR2 next year. Given the staggered release, it seems to suggest that the PSVR2 is releasing next year, but Sony as yet to put a release window on the new headset.

No Man's Sky is Coming to PlayStation VR2 No Man's Sky is coming to PlayStation VR2, something fans of the game will likely be delighted to hear. Although the game is already on standard PlayStation VR, it's likely getting an upgrade so that it can take full advantage of the new headset and features on the new controllers. Given there's no release date for the headset itself, Hello Games didn't provide a release date for this new version of the game.

Horizon Call of the Mountain Gets a Gameplay Trailer A new look at Horizon Call of the Mountain, a brand-new VR side story set in the world of Horizon, was shown. Players will be taking control of Ryas, a former Shadow Carja Warrior who is skilled in archery and climbing, as he attempts to redeem himself while investigating a "grave threat". It has been confirmed that Alloy will appear in the game alongside other Horizon characters, but will likely not be playable. The game is currently in development for PlayStation VR2 and will likely be a launch title for the hardware.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales Are Coming to PC Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is coming to PC in all of its glory on August 12th, 2022. The game is one of the most beloved PlayStation titles and has helped catapult Insomniac Games into superstardom with its expert adaptation of Marvel's favorite webhead. Insomniac caught some grief from fans after a tweet from 2017 was dug up, saying the game would "never" come to anything outside of PlayStation, but things change! It was also confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will come to PC later this fall.

Stray is Releasing in July The long-awaited cat game, Stray, is coming to PlayStation 5 on July 19th and it will be part of PlayStation Plus' new tiered system. The game will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers, the two new tiers that are being introduced by Sony. A new look at gameplay was also shared during the event.

The Callisto Protocol Gets First Gameplay and Release Date Striking Distance Studios shared a new look at The Callisto Protocol and a December release date during the event. It's incredibly clear that this game is heavily inspired by the Dead Space series, which should come as no surprise given it's from the creator of that franchise. Whether it can match what Visceral Games achieved with that series remains to be seen, but we'll find out when it releases on December 2nd, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Street Fighter 6 Gets New Gameplay Street Fighter 6 got all-new gameplay and it looks like it will have some open-world elements to it, believe it or not. It certainly looks like the biggest Street Fighter to date and one that could be looking to lure in those that may not normally dabble in fighting games. The gameplay largely speaks for itself, but the game will be releasing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC sometime in 2023.