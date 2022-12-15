God of War Director Gives Development Update on Amazon TV Show

The director of 2018's God of War has given fans a broad idea of how long it will take for the upcoming TV adaptation of the video game to release on Amazon Prime Video. Within the past day, Amazon officially confirmed that it was ordering a series based on God of War in tandem with Sony Pictures Television. And while details on the show are still incredibly sparse, it sounds like it will only continue to be this way for the foreseeable future.

Following Amazon's official announcement, director Cory Barlog took to Twitter to celebrate the news. Barlog, who is also working as an executive producer on the God of War TV series, said that he is thrilled to be working alongside other members of the show's development team which includes Rafe Judkins, Mark Fergus, and Hawk Ostby. In addition to this, Barlog commented on when fans may end up seeing more of this live-action adaptation of God of War but warned that it could take quite a long time.

"Such a great team I get to work with on this. Cannot wait for you all to see more, but it will be a while," Barlog told fans. "Until then... never heard of it."

Even though it might take a couple of years for God of War to officially premiere on Prime Video, the fact that the series has now officially been ordered means that important milestones should start being met soon enough. Likely the first major news tied to God of War that we'll hear about in the coming months will involve the show's cast, which is yet to be determined. While fans have a lot of ideas on who should play Kratos, Atreus, Freya, and some of the other most important characters in God of War, we have yet to know who Barlog and Judkins might be eyeing to star in the series.

Are you happy to see that this God of War TV series is now moving forward at Amazon? And does it comfort you to know that Barlog will be heavily involved with the project?