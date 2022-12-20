God of War TV Show Gets Promising Praise from Amazon Executive

One of the key executives at Amazon has offered some praise for the upcoming God of War series, making it sound like a pretty promising adaptation. Earlier this year, rumblings of a God of War TV series from Amazon began making the rounds. It took some time for it to actually become official, but it sounds like it's been in the works for a minute now. The series is set to begin with God of War (2018) and follow Kratos and Atreus through their journey in Norse mythology, as opposed to adapting the very first game with Kratos' chaotic battle in Greece. As such, people have already begun throwing out names for who should play Atreus and his father, Kratos.

Still, many are wondering how well these games will be adapted into a live action medium. When speaking to Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders stated that he believes that Amazon's adaptations of things like Invincible prove that the streamer is a good home for God of War. He noted Amazon is always looking for things that have an "emotional core" and a "real narrative story" which is what makes God of War "special." He went on to praise the work being done on the series right now, setting lofty expectations for its arrival.

"At the center of it all is this story of fathers and sons, and families, set against this giant epic landscape," said Sanders. "So what Rafe [Judkins] and Mark [Fergus] and Hawk [Ostby] have come up with for the first season, and for the series, I think, is both incredibly true to the source material, and also compelling on its own. If you never played the game, you will fall in love with the show and feel very much invited in. So we think it's going to be huge."

As of right now, it's unclear what will be changed, added, or removed in the God of War TV series. As with any adaptation, things have to be changed to both make it feel new, but also accessible to a larger audience. Only time will tell how well Amazon will do with that, but God of War director Cory Barlog is serving as a producer on the show so he will be able to help give some guidance.