Google Holding Massive Holiday Sale on Games, Comics, Movies, and Shows

Android users: do you have a few bucks laying around in your Google wallet? Looking for something to get you through the evenings you’re about to spend with your extended family through the holiday? Google has your back, and is hosting a holiday blowout sale on pretty much any and all media on the Google Play Store. Games, movies, shows, comics, and books are all marked way down, and browsing the games selection specifically, we found some deals that you absolutely can’t miss, even if you’re not typically a mobile gamer.

Reigns, the smash hit from Devolver Digital, is only 99 cents right now. This game is universally loved on mobile as well as on Steam — just go look at the reviews. I highly recommend picking it up. Go in blind if you have to, and I guarantee you will have a good time. Final Fantasy Tactics is also a no-brainer at $5. It’s still one of the best tactical RPGs you can play on any platform. Minecraft: Story Mode is also 99 cents for the kiddos.

There are tons of incredible comics on sale as well. The biggest hits from Marvel and DC are all under $5 for the duration of the sale. Wolverine: Origin is only $2.99. Civil War II: Choosing Sides can be yours for three bucks as well. If for some reason you haven’t read The Killing Joke yet, you can pick it up for only $5. It usually goes for $25. Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe is also marked down to $5.38. Watchmen, Injustice, Batman vs. Superman and The Walking Dead issues are also going for obscenely low prices right now.

Need to catch up on some great movies? No problem, several are half-off right now. Deadpool, Power Rangers, Baby Driver, Spider-Man Homecoming and more are slashed by 50 percent, and you can rent any movie you want for 99 cents.

Happy holidays, y'all.

