New Games Rated for Google Stadia Ahead of Stadia Connect

Google is planning a Stadia Connect for Tuesday to show off some of the new games coming to the service and other announcements pertaining to Google Stadia, but it looks like some of those games may have already been outed by some ratings from the Entertainment Software Rating Board. The two games spotted ahead of their apparent announce for Google Stadia are Octopath Traveler and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, two very different games catering to interests that, if they are indeed announced for the Google Stadia platform, should give user some more diverse games to play. The official Stadia Connect is coming soon enough though, so we’ll know pretty soon whether the ratings are indeed indicating the games’ arrivals.

Leaks from the ESRB are about a believable as they come though, so it’s almost certain that these games will be announced for the Google Stadia platform now that they’ve been rated. The rating for Octopath Traveler can be seen here while PUBG’s rating is spotted here. Those ratings don’t have any info related to the games that their players wouldn’t already be privy to aside from the “Platforms” section to the left of the pages which lists “Stadia” as the sole platforms for these listings.

Between the two games, PUBG is the one people will likely be more familiar with if only by name alone. The battle royale game has been around for a while now and has been working its way through different seasons with the game currently in Season 7 now thanks to some big updates which recently launched. Latency and other issues with online games have been concerns since Stadia’s launch given the nature of the platform, so it remains to be seen how PUBG will play there.

People should have a much smoother time playing Octopath Traveler no matter what, however. The game was originally released for the Nintendo Switch and later on Steam, and it looks like it’ll soon add Stadia to the list of available platforms.

“Eight travelers. Eight adventures. Eight roles to play in a new world brought to life by Square Enix,” a description of the game said. “Explore each traveler’s story and use their abilities in and out of battle. Will you expand your horizons as the Merchant or track down a traitor as the Warrior? Where will you go? Who will join you? You alone can choose your path.”

The next Stadia Connect takes place on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT, so expect these announcements and more to be shared then.

