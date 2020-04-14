PUBG Trailer Shows What Vikendi Looks Like In Season 7

PUBG Corp. released a new trailer for PUBG’s seventh season this week to show off the best look yet at Vikendi, the map that’s returning once again after it took a break from the map rotation to be worked on. The trailer shows off different points of interest around the map, some of them improved while others are totally new, but players can get a better look at it themselves now that the map has returned to the PC version’s test servers. It’s scheduled to go live for everyone on the PC on April 21st with a console release planned for April 28th.

The 7.1 update previewed in the trailer above gives players a rundown of the trains, dinosaurs, and everything else they’ll find on Vikendi with the map’s return. Players will find new ways to get around the map through new vehicles and the train system that’ll ferry players around to different points, so seeing everything the map has to offer should be easy so long as you can survive to do it.

PUBG Corp. also shared a rundown of other notable aspects of Vikendi’s return to highlight some features players may not have picked up on in the trailer above.

Update 7.1 is now available on PC Test Servers, including the updated #Vikendi map! Check out the latest Patch Report to see what’s new!https://t.co/HpYbJAUbhy pic.twitter.com/JzKUpAhn5z — PUBG (@PUBG) April 14, 2020

Vikendi In Season 7

Trains have been added and can be found moving along multiple tracks across Vikendi There is a major train line that extends along the perimeter of Vikendi, with 6 connected tracks towards the inland areas of the island Trains stop temporarily at train stations across the map

Reduced snow cover Snow cover is reduced more on the Southern areas of the island

Snowbikes and Snowmobiles have been removed Motorcycle and Motorcycle with sidecar will spawn instead, being more versatile vehicles for the updated terrain

Weather will be either Clear or Snowy. Moonlight has been removed for now, but will return with visual improvements at a later date.

General map optimizations have been made

You can play the updated Vikendi in custom matches

A new Cargo Depot has been added

Vikendi is currently back on the test servers for those on the PC version. Season 7 and the reworked Vikendi will release in full on April 21st for PC users with those on consoles getting the content on April 28th.