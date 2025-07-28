This Goosebumps Game Is Disappearing From Stores After Nearly 10 Years

The Goosebumps series has been terrifying fans for decades, with numerous adaptations of R.L. Stine’s short novels reimagining the horrors that were originally captured in choose-your-own-adventure narratives. One of the more recent reimaginings, Goosebumps: The Game, has been available on Steam for almost exactly ten years. Unfortunately, the game is now slotted for removal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goosebumps: The Game originally released on October 13, 2015. While it hasn’t seen an explosion of players, the 223 reviews listed have marked it as “Very Positive”, with many complimenting the game’s nostalgic atmosphere and authenticity.

The game is a point-and-click adventure, a style of gameplay that has lost popularity over time. However, the mechanics of the choose-your-own-adventure progression, as well as the sleek artwork, help level the game up and give it a more modern flair. Unfortunately, those who haven’t purchased it before removal will no longer get the chance to try it out.

Goosebumps: The Game to Leave Steam in August

Image via GameMill Entertainment

According to a slim blog post shared on the Goosebumps: The Game Steam page, the game will be removed on August 8, 2025. No additional information was provided, and no access details were provided to those who have already purchased the game.

However, the reason for the game’s removal is likely due to an exciting announcement by publisher GameMill Entertainment about a new Goosebumps game now in development.

As announced on June 18, 2025, by GameMill Entertainment, a new title in the video game series for the classic book franchise will be coming this fall. Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek is set to debut on the Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox, and PC, and it has reimagined the way fans will work through the game.

‼️FIRST LOOK ALERT‼️

Gamer beware… you're in for a scare 👀



The Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek Announce Trailer is HERE!



💀 New story. New monsters. New mysteries.

🎮 Coming this Fall to Switch, PS5, Xbox, & PC!

Watch the trailer now! pic.twitter.com/5aLaIgyEFO — GameMill Entertainment (@GameMillEnt) June 18, 2025

The new game exchanges point-and-click mechanics for an exploration puzzle game. The graphics are similar to many popular indie horror franchises, with 3D models and cartoonish coloration offering a very different experience from Goosebumps: The Game.

As for those who have purchased Goosebumps: The Game, there is good news. According to Steam, those who have purchased the game before its removal will still be able to play and access it from their library. However, it is important to note that games removed from Steam are typically no longer supported by the developers. This means that bug support, questions, or updates will no longer be accessible.

It is not clear why GameMill Entertainment chose to remove Goosebumps: The Game from the Steam Store, especially with its positive reviews. Typically, when new games with a nostalgic element release, previous games from the same developer will also see a bump in interest as fans look for more content after finishing a new title. The removal of the older game will prevent players from having that choice.

At this time, there has been no further comment from GameMill on the removal, or if the game will become available again at another time. Those who want to play this creepy classic will want to purchase it before the August 8 removal date. After this, it will no longer be searchable on Steam and will only exist as a haunted memory on player wishlists.