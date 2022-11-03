Gotham Knights Releases New Console Update With Patch Notes

WB Games Montreal has released a new Gotham Knights update on console, which is to say PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, if you're on PC, you've missed out on this update, though, according to WB Games Montreal, PC users will be getting a similar update next week. As for the contents of the update, they aren't that consequential. There aren't any new features or any new content. Rather, the "patch contains more fixes for stability and issues that have been found since launch."

While WB Games Montreal has provided the patch notes for the update -- which can be viewed below -- there's no information about file sizes. In other words, the only insight we can offer into how long it may take to download this update is that its patch notes aren't very substantial, which in turns points towards a smaller download.

PATCH NOTES:

Further optimization to improve framerate stability

Implemented dynamic resolution

Crash fixes

Server side update to help address co-op connection stability

Gotham Knights is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the new Batman game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.

"Gotham Knights is a fun but flawed video game, one that tries too hard at times to emulate its Batman: Arkham series predecessors and often struggles at core game mechanics but still offers a compelling storyline and characterization that Batman fans will enjoy," reads the opening of our review of the game. "The new open-world action game by WB Games Montreal (the maker of the middling Batman: Arkham Origins game) stars the four protégés of Batman – Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin – who work together to solve their mentor's final case after the death of Batman. Like Arkham City, Gotham Knights features an open-world map filled with a mix of random crimes to stop, collectibles to find, and storylines to follow."