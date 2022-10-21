Gotham Knights Teases Another Batfamily Member in Easter Egg

Gotham Knights has a number of DC Comics easter eggs, but one subtle easter egg actually shows off another member of the Batman family. The new Batman-focused game by Warner Bros. Montreal is out now, with players able to play as Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin as the four heroes grapple with the death of Batman. The four heroes are based out of the Belfry, a living area/headquarters located in Old Wayne Tower. The Belfry is filled with numerous easter eggs to DC lore, including posters of Black Canary and even a Wonder Woman apron in the kitchen.

The Belfry also contains several pictures to a surprising member of the Batfamily. Near the kitchen area are several photos pinned to the wall, many of which show pictures of a young Dick Grayson. Three of those photos show Dick with a large German Shepherd, including one picture of Dick with the dog as a puppy.

Longtime Bat-fans like recognize this dog as Ace the Bat-Hound, a longtime companion to Batman. Ace first appeared in the 1950s and has made occasional re-appearances in Batman comics after continuity reboots, with no references made to his past history in DC canon. Ace is also referenced in Batman: Arkham Knight, in which his dog bowl can be seen in Batman's office.

Unfortunately, Ace himself does not appear in Gotham Knights. Either Ace is enjoying a peaceful stay at another Bruce Wayne-owned location or he preceded his old master into the afterlife.

Our review of Gotham Knights noted that the nods to continuity was one of the game's strong points, stating that "the biggest strength of Gotham Knights is the way in which it tackles the four protagonists of the game. Each of the four characters have distinct personalities that largely line up with the comics, and there are plenty of nods to their shared and individual history in the game." However, the review also noted that combat felt "clunky and frustrating" and that the large open world of the game "simply exists" instead of being much of an attraction.

Gotham Knights is now available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.