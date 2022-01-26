Gotham Knights Comic Tie-In Possibly Leaked

When Gotham Knights releases later this year, the game might be accompanied by some kind of comic book tie-in. In a now-deleted Tweet, artist Greg Capullo shared an image on Twitter clearly featuring the designs of Nightwing and Batgirl from the upcoming game. Fans quickly picked up on the similarities, which might be the reason the Tweet was pulled. Gotham Knights does not have a firm release date at this time, so it’s unclear exactly when this project might see the light of day. Hopefully, DC will offer specific details about the tie-in soon!

Capullo’s Tweet was deleted, but Twitter user @Jsig212James shared a screenshot, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Per a now deleted tweet, artist Greg Capullo is working on something related to #GothamKnights. If I had to guess, like many other superhero video games, it’s some sort of comic book tie in. pic.twitter.com/1JrMdpeLCj — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) January 25, 2022

Given how little we know about the world of Gotham Knights, a comic tie-in would make a lot of sense! The game does not take place in the same continuity as the Arkham series. However, in this new world, Batman is also presumed dead. With the Dark Knight gone, Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood must step in to protect the streets of Gotham. A prequel could help give fans a better idea what to expect from this world, and the dynamics of the team.

Of course, a tie-in comic could also be used as a way to provide content for the game as well. Last year, DC and Epic Games released a tie-in series based on Batman’s appearance in Fortnite, and fans that purchased the issues got free in-game content. It’s possible Gotham Knights could do something similar, or it could just be a straightforward offering. Regardless, it looks like Gotham Knights is getting some kind of tie-in with Greg Capullo on art, and that should be more than enough to get fans excited!

Gotham Knights is set to release this year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.



