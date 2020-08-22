Gotham Knights Footage Reveals Red Robin Costume

✖

Fans were hyped to see characters like Batgirl, Red Hood, Robin, and Nightwing as playable in Gotham Knights, and we even saw them get some different costumes throughout the new footage. These characters all have several fan-favorite iterations and costumes, and while the Robin costume is cool, fans got really excited when his Red Robin suit was spotted briefly in the footage, and it wasn't just in a display case in the background. This time he was actually wearing it as he was fighting, meaning it is probably either a skin in the game or his costume before assuming the role of Robin after Batman's death.

@thirdboywonders is the one who spotted the costume, seen while Tim is in a stealth section. As you can see in the images below, his helmet is red and black with more red in the upper part of the suit.

The rest of the suit is mostly black, with a yellow inside to his cape and a new symbol on his chest. Combined with the tweaked symbol, this definitely looks to be a Red Robin suit, and you can check it out below.

🚨RED ROBIN SUIT RED ROBIN SUIT RED ROBIN SUIT RED ROBIN SUIT 🚨 #GothamKnights #TimDrake pic.twitter.com/VZFw6UJX5g — kahla 🦕 | TIM DRAKE NATION WON!!! (@thirdboywonders) August 22, 2020

Red Robin is one of the identities that Tim has used after going the route of Nightwing and wanting to differentiate himself from being just Batman's sidekick.

Made popular in Dick Grayson in Kingdom Come, Tim would assume the Red Robin identity for a while, though he would ultimately return to being Robin. That said, recently he became simply Drake, but we doubt that will make it into the game.

Here's his official description.

"Tim Drake may be the youngest of the Batman Family but he’s also the smartest and a master of deductive reasoning. Tim is a true believer in Batman’s mission and is motivated by the conviction that Gotham City needs a hero rather than by personal loss. Batman was a mentor of the highest caliber who personified the type of man Tim hopes to become.

An expert fighter armed with his collapsible quarterstaff and skilled in the art of stealth, Tim also possesses a background in combined psychological warfare and behavioral sciences, all of which sets the stage for him to accomplish any mission."

Are you excited for Gotham Knights? Let us know in the comments or talk all things DC and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.