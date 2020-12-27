Gotham Knights' Villains May Include Poison Ivy

✖

When it comes to the iconic Batman characters that we’ll be seeing in Gotham Knights, there still is very little that developer WB Games Montreal has shown us. The main cast will of course include Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood, but when it comes to villains, we haven’t seen too many. That said, the developers behind the game may have just given us a hint in regards to one iconic baddie that could show up in the final game.

On the official Gotham Knights Twitter account recently, a new image was shared to wish prospective players Happy Holidays. While this may have just seemed like a nice gesture on the dev team’s part, the picture that was shown might contain some potential hints when it comes to what fans can expect from Gotham Knights. While a potential release date might be teased in this image, a location is also mentioned that is often tied to the character Poison Ivy.

For those unaware, Robinson Park is an iconic location within Gotham that has been the home of Poison Ivy in the past. Specifically in the No Man’s Land comic book series, Poison Ivy ended up essentially taking over the locale as her own. The picture that WB Games Montreal shared specifically mentions Robinson Park, which then of course leads us to believe that Poison Ivy could somehow be involved in the game’s story.

Obviously, this might be a bit of a reach, so take this information with a major grain of salt. That being said, Poison Ivy making an appearance in Gotham Knights wouldn’t be too shocking. The formidable Batman foe has already appeared in a variety of other video games over the years including Batman: Arkham Asylum, Arkham Knight, and Injustice 2.

As for the villains that we do know will be making an appearance, WB Games Montreal has already teased the Court of Owls in the debut trailer for Gotham Knights. A subsequent gameplay demo also revealed that Mr. Freeze is involved as well. Outside of this group though, no other villains have been shown off in the project.

Fortunately, it shouldn’t be long until we start to hear more about Gotham Knights as the game’s release is coming up in the new year. For now, Gotham Knights is slated to launch at an undetermined date in 2021 and will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. To continue keeping up with our coverage of the game leading up to its arrival, you can follow along right here.

Would you like to see Poison Ivy make another appearance in Gotham Knights? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to continue chatting about all things Batman.