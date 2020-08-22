Gotham Knights Reveals First Screenshots

:heavy_multiplication_x:

In addition to officially revealing Gotham Knights at DC FanDome today, alongside some gameplay, WB Games Montreal has also shared the first official screenshots of the game's known playable characters. More specifically, Gotham Knights will allow folks to play as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood -- which while maybe not a first for the modern franchise, is a major step forward from mostly playing as Batman.

You can check out the first four screenshots of the known playable characters below:

(Photo: WB Games Montreal)

(Photo: WB Games Montreal)

(Photo: WB Games Montreal)

(Photo: WB Games Montreal)

Here's the official description for the upcoming video game:

"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."

Gotham Knights is set to release in 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the newly announced title right here.

