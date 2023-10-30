Gran Turismo 7's "Big Update" Adds 7 New Cars, Out Next Week

Gran Turismo 7 has been the premier racing game on PlayStation consoles since it launched in 2022. The developers at Polyphony Digital have consistently supported GT7 with new content, including a bevy of fan-favorite cars. Usually, when Polyphony drops new cars into Gran Turismo 7 it only adds three or four of them. However, series director Kazunori Yamauchi teased on Twitter that the next car drop will include seven new cars. This "big update" is set to launch sometime next week and should include much more than the seven cars, though we'll have to wait until Polyphony makes an official announcement.

Which Seven Cars Are Coming to Gran Turismo 7?

A big update is coming next week.

来週、大型アップデート来ます。 #GT7 pic.twitter.com/G3PNDb3wno — 山内 一典 (@Kaz_Yamauchi) October 29, 2023

In his tease, Yamauchi did not reveal any specifics about which cars are coming next week; however, the car experts at Traxion.gg did some digging and have put together what looks like a pretty good list of what to expect. Of course, they are only going off of the silhouettes shared by Yamauchi, but they seem to line up relatively well. Here are the seven cars Traxion thinks are coming next week:

Mercedes-Benz 190E

Lexus LFA

Tesla Model 3

Porshe 911 GT3 RS (992)

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Demon

Nissan NISMO Skyline 400R

1960s Dodge Challenger

Of course, all of this is guesswork and should be considered as such until Polyphony Digital makes the official announcement. That said, the images certainly line up. Plus, the Model S and Mercedes-Benz 190E were both involved in the recent Gran Turismo movie. The Model S was used in an advertisement for the movie, while the 190E was in the closing credits. It'd make sense for Polyphony to officially get all of the cars from the movie into Gran Turismo 7 at some point.

Outside of the cars, there's been no hints about what is coming with the update. Generally, Polyphony drops new Menus, Scapes, and bug fixes along with the new cars. If this is, as Yamauchi says, a "big update" there might be more involved. However, at this time it's impossible to say exactly what the team is bringing to the table. Thankfully, with the actual update set to hit later this week, it shouldn't be much longer before we learn about everything coming with the new update.

Gran Turismo 7 is available now on PlayStation 4 and 5. The Gran Turismo movie is currently available on streaming services worldwide.