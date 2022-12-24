Gran Turismo 7 Boss Comments on Potential PC Port

The president of Gran Turismo 7 developer Polyphony Digital has weighed in on the possibility of a PC port of the popular racing sim. PlayStation has been defined by its first party games for decades now, but it has started to embrace other platforms (namely PC) over the last few years. Due to rising costs of game development amongst other things, it has made more sense for these platform holders to expand their franchises to other platforms. PlayStation has done it in a way that is actually fairly sensible as it typically waits several years and then releases a PC port, gaining a new audience while the console sales slow down. Often times it also comes right before another product related to the franchise is about to release (whether it be a sequel or adaptation), so it also serves as a marketing tool that may result in players picking up a PlayStation console.

However, it sounds like Gran Turismo 7 may not make the jump to PC anytime soon. Despite there being a pretty big market for sims, especially racing sims, on PC, it doesn't sound like there are any plans to bring the series to PC at the moment. When speaking with Dengeki Online, Polyphony Digital president Kazunori Yamauchi was asked if the series was being considered for PC. Yamauchi recently stated he was considering bringing the series to PC, so the interviewer was seemingly following up on it, but it appears to his initial comments were misinterpreted. Twitter user Genki_JPN translated his response to Dengeki Online (via VGC), which you can find below.

"That is not true," he said. "Regarding a PC version, I replied [as a developer] 'it's not that I haven't considered all the possibilities'. That means that the possibility is not zero, simply if you ask me 'are you doing anything concrete?' I am not doing anything. There is nothing to talk about."

Of course, this doesn't mean it's completely off the table. Gran Turismo may come to PC someday, but it sounds like if it does, it will probably be years for now. The fact it's not being looked into, let alone developed, means it's something that would likely take quite a bit of time before it saw the light of day.

