Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.34 Puts 3 New Cars on the Road

Gran Turismo 7 is one of the finest racing sims if you're looking for true-to-life gameplay. The team at Polyphony Digital has consistently given players new content in the form of updates and today it released Update 1.34. The main focus of this update is the three new cars being added, but that's far from the only thing coming to the Gran Turismo 7 streets. That said, the new cars are taking center stage, and they all bring something unique that should please car fans everywhere.

The three new cars in Gran Turismo 7 are the 1967 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT Veloce, the Greening Auto Company Maverick, and the 1990 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R32). The Giulia Sprint is one of Alfa Romeo's most popular cars of all time, mixing a "lightweight body" with "great handling." Meanwhile, the Maverick was selected by Gran Turismo as the "best in show" at the 2018 SEMA GT Awards, and the GT-R is noted as one of the "top touring car class in Japan."

An iconic high-performance coupe, a monster hot rod and a car with a limited production line of 500 models headline Gran Turismo 7’s 1.34 Update, out today: https://t.co/Hx0UO0xvt1 pic.twitter.com/2ORELjfmfw — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 24, 2023

On top of the three new cars, Gran Turismo 7 players will also be able to Engine Swap much more quickly. This sounds like a small change, but having the option to switch engines from the "Car Maintenance & Service" menu is certainly a great quality-of-life feature for players that like to change things up quite often. Speaking of changing things up, at Collector Level 50, players will also get access to a new "Ultimate" tab in the Tuning Shop that has several new options for setting your car to your exact specifications.

Finally, Update 1.34 includes two new Extra Menus along with two more Scapes. These are both relatively minor, but hardcore players will likely get good use of the Scapes when taking photos of the three new cars. The only potentially sad part about this news is that it likely means we won't be getting a more substantial update announced at today's PlayStation Showcase. GT7 has only been out for just over a year, so that was probably to be expected, but it would've been fun to get a larger update full of several new cars and race courses.