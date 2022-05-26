Gran Turismo Movie Reportedly in Development from District 9 Director Neill Blomkamp

✖

A Gran Turismo movie is reportedly in the works from prolific director Neill Blomkamp, the man responsible for the Oscar-nominated District 9. Sony is stacking its slate with tons of PlayStation films following the successful release of the long-awaited film, Uncharted. At the moment, Sony is currently in production on The Last of Us for HBO and Twisted Metal for Peacock with both expected to release sometime in 2023. Beyond that, Sony is also hard at work on a Ghost of Tsushima movie and has set its sights on a Netflix adaptation of the Horizon series and an Amazon show for God of War. Needless to say, PlayStation is rapidly expanding its rich IP into the world of film and has high ambitions.

As first reported by Deadline, Neill Blomkamp is reportedly being eyed to helm a Gran Turismo film. This is separate to the already confirmed Gran Turismo TV series that Sony is developing, but that show doesn't have any network or streaming service attached to it. It's unclear if the two multimedia projects will be directly connected in any way or what they will even be about. The idea of a Gran Turismo movie or TV series has left many scratching their heads, as its a very detailed racing simulator that doesn't really have a story. Unlike Need for Speed, another racing series that has been adapted for the big screen, there's no crime or high stakes action. Some have speculated that the TV series could take cues from Top Gear and be more of a reality show about cars, but a movie from someone like Neill Blomkamp is even more puzzling.

Neill Blomkamp is no stranger to the world of video games. Blomkamp is working on his own video game at the moment and was once working on a movie adaptation of Halo with Peter Jackson. The director confirmed in 2021 that he is working on a script for a sequel to District 9, but there haven't been many updates since then. Blomkamp is clearly quite busy, so it'll be interesting to see if he will be able to fit a Gran Turismo film into his schedule.

