PlayStation Event Rumor Has Grand Theft Auto Fans Excited

A new rumor about an upcoming PlayStation event has Grand Theft Auto fans on PS5 excited. According to an increasingly prominent Reddit leaker, Sony is planning a PlayStation event for July 8. Unfortunately, details on the event and what PS5 and PS4 games it will come packing are scarce, but the leaker does relay word of one game that will be there: the PS5 version of GTA 5.

As you may remember, Rockstar Games announced the PS5 version of the second best-selling game of all time last summer during a PlayStation event, but it didn't show anything of this next-gen version of the game. Rockstar Games pitched the version as an "expanded and enhanced" version of the game, but so far it hasn't elaborated on this with any media or information.

That said, it sounds like the pair are once again teaming up, and this time the PS5 version of the game will actually be revealed, or at least that's what the leaker claims.

As for the leak, it does come the way of an anonymous Reddit leaker, but one that recently proved reliable by leaking a metric ton of Far Cry 6 information before it was revealed. However, even the leaker themselves warns everybody to take all of this with a grain of salt, noting their source on this one is newer compared to the source on the Far Cry 6 information.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- Rockstar Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment -- have not commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change for a multitude of reasons, but if either or both do, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

As for Grand Theft Auto VI, don't count on seeing it at this potential PlayStation event or anytime soon, as it's likely years away. That said, a wild new rumor about the game did recently surfaced alongside a leak that may have revealed the game's map, and as a result, its setting as well.