A new GTA 6 rumor is the wildest yet, or at least the most unexpected rumor so far. According to a reliable industry insider and leaker, the new Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar Games will incorporate cryptocurrency, and sometimes even dish out cryptocurrency to players for completing missions rather than cash. To this end, the stock market feature from GTA 5 is set to return with a special broker for those dealing with cryptocurrencies.

As for the rumor, it comes the way of Tom Henderson, a reliable and reputable leaker best known for leaks pertaining to Call of Duty and Battlefield, but who also occasionally drops intel on Grand Theft Auto and GTA 6.

"I heard recently that in GTA 6, some missions will reward you in bitcoin instead of cash for completing some missions," said Henderson. "The stock market feature will return, with the addition of a broker for different cryptocurrencies. If GTA 6 incorporates this right, it's huge for crypto. Just so there's no confusion, I mean in-game payments of bitcoin. These payments will come from the more higher-up characters that need to transfer high amounts of'"untraceable cash and fast'. Just so there's even less confusion - I'm not joking. This is what I heard from someone that I trust and it will likely not be called 'Bitcoin' per se - But it will be a cryptocurrency."

As you may know, this isn't the first thing Henderson has said about GTA 6. Back in January, Henderson relayed word that the game has two playable protagonists, including the series first-ever female protagonist. He's also refuted claims the game is set in the 1980s, claiming it's set in modern times.

All of that said, everything here from Henderson needs to be taken with a grain of salt. None of it is official and of course, it's also subject to change. At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on any of this in any capacity. It's unlikely this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

