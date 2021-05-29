GTA 6 Setting Possibly Revealed in Map Leak

✖

A couple of weeks ago, the GTA 6 map supposedly leaked. Since then, the leak has yet to be validated or dispelled whilst it continues to be the talking point within the Grand Theft Auto community. And now some fans think they've figured out the game's setting, courtesy of the leak. And if these fans are correct, the game is heading to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, one of the most famous cities in the world. What makes this theory particularly tantalizing is some of the most prominent GTA 6 rumors so far have claimed South America would be one of the game's two main locations, with the other being Vice City, the series fictional take on Miami.

All of that said, what's the evidence for Rio de Janeiro? Well, over on Reddit, one fan took the map and compared it to the greater Rio de Janeiro, and there are some striking similarities. Not only is the geography similar, but there are some distinct points of interest shared. Some have pointed out it doesn't match up one-for-one, but it wouldn't. While Grand Theft Auto locations are heavily inspired by real-life locations, they aren't replicas of said locations. If GTA 6 was going to do a take on Brazil, it would probably look something like what's below.

Below, you can check out the evidence for yourself:

As you can see, it's a compelling case made, but it's important to remember that we don't even know if this leaked map is real. There's a variety of reasons why many believe it's real, but many also think it's bogus.

For now, all of this needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Not only are we dealing with an unofficial leak, but speculation on top of that. While it's a compelling case, it's not anything that can be taken to the bank.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have not commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change for a smattering of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.