‘Grand Theft Auto Online’ Reintroduces Running Back Adversary Mode, More

This week’s Grand Theft Auto Online update is sure to be a big hit with football fans, as Rockstar Games has brought back a popular Adversary Mode just in time for the beginning days of the NFL season.

The company announced this morning that the Running Back mode has been remixed and reintroduced to GTA Online, with some modified rules. You’ll still want to make a play for the end zone with your vehicle of choice, but now “the pocket-sized hatchback Runner is both flanked and opposed by an upgraded fleet of 5-star recruits in Tezeracts. This new gridiron clash is built specially to maximize the carnage and competition,” the company notes in its press release.

In addition, those who try out the seven different Running Back Remix tracks that are available will score Double GTA$ and RP from now through October 1.

On top of that, anyone who plays GTA Online between now and September 24 will score a pair of free skins for their trouble, consisting of the Santo Capra Coins Livery for both the HVY Menacer and Pegassi Oppressor Mk II. These will be free of charge.

Other features for this week’s update include a 25 percent boost to both Nightclub Warehouse and Biker Business Production, as well as a 2X boost on Nightclub Popularity, between now and September 24.

As for sales, there’s a lot to choose from this week, starting with Warstock Cache & Carry:

Declasse Scramjet- 30 percent off

Buckingham Akula- 40 percent off

TM-02 Khanjali- 40 percent off

Mobile Operations Center Cabs- 40 percent off

Mammoth Avenger- 40 percent off

HVY Insurgent Pick-Up- 40 percent off

You can also net the following discounts at other spots as well:

Pegassi Zentorno (Legendary Motorsport)- 40 percent off

Pegassi Tempesta (Legendary Motorsport)- 40 percent off

Karin Armored Kuruma (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)- 40 percent off

Ubermacht Sentinel Classic (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)- 30 percent off

Facilities (Maze Bank Foreclosures)- 30 percent off

Hangars (Maze Bank Foreclosures)- 30 percent off

Bunkers (Maze Bank Foreclosures)- 30 percent off

Special Cargo Warehouses (Maze Bank Foreclosures)- 40 percent off

Biker Businesses (Maze Bank Foreclosures)- 40 percent off

Get these great deals while they last!

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now as part of Grand Theft Auto V for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.