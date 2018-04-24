Grand Theft Auto Online Smuggler’s Week Kicks Off With New Missions and Huge Discounts

It’s that time of week again, Grand Theft Auto Online players – a new chance to score some in-game items for super cheap while also participating in new events. Smuggler’s Week kicks off with new Sell Missions, a Stockpile Mode, and double payouts for both The Vespucci Job and Hotring Circuit.

According to a recent e-mail we received from Rockstar Games:

“The skies of Southern San Andreas are open for business this week as Smuggler’s Run Sell Missions are dishing out Double GTA$ & RP through April 30th, and for frequent fliers eager to showcase their aerial acrobatics, Stockpile will also deliver double rewards for the same period.

Aerial entrepreneurs aren’t the only ones set to benefit – duck the fuzz in your Issi Classic and earn big with extended double payouts on The Vespucci Job, or risk your neck in a slipstream pass on the Hotring Circuit for even more Double GTA$ & RP.”

There will also be double GTA Bucks and RP this week:

Hotring Circuit

Smuggler’s Run Sell Missions

Stockpile

The Vespucci Job

The Smuggler’s Week will also kick off with an Anti-Aircraft Trailer in order to takedown rival operations. In order to get the Skulls Livery, players will need to log in to their account no later than April 30th!

Premium Race “Surf and Turf”

“Compete in this week’s Premium Race, Surf and Turn, where the top three earn GTA$ and all participants gets triple RP regardless of finishing position. Launch Premium Races through the Quick Job App on your in-game phone or via the yellow corona at Legion Square.”

Time Trial “End to End”

“Check out this week’s Time Trial, End to End. Set a waypoint to the marker on your in-game map and enter via the purple corona. Beat par time and you’ll be duly rewarded with GTA $ and PR.

In-Game Discounts