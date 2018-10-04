‘Grand Theft Auto V’ NPD Rankings Since Release Revealed

There’s no question that Grand Theft Auto V has become the greatest success story of these past gaming generations, as it’s nearly sold 100 million copies since its release. But what’s even more fascinating is how the game has had long staying capacity in the NPD’s monthly sales numbers. In fact, the lowest it’s ever dropped on the charts is 13th place. And that’s over a five year span.
Twinfinite recently posted some numbers indicating just how well the game has sold over the last 60 months or so, and the fact it’s never lost a hint of its popularity is simply staggering. Grand Theft Auto Online has helped that out quite a bit, with its consistently rotating activities and events. But the main game also has hours’ worth of content to offer as well.
Here’s how the standings lie, based on its chart placements:
GTA V’s NPD Rankings Every Month Since Release
2013
- September: 1st
- October: 1st
- November: 5th
- December: 7th
2014
- January: 5th
- February: 5th
- March: Not in top 10
- April: 9th
- May: Not in top 10
- June: 10th
- July 7th
- August: Not in top 10
- September: Not in top 10
- October: Not in top 10
- November: 2nd
- December 2nd
2015
- January: 3rd
- February: 5th
- March: 3rd
- April: 2nd
- May: 3rd
- June: 7th
- July: 4th
- August: 4th
- September: Not in top 10
- October: Not in top 10
- November: Not in top 10
- December: 6th
2016
- January: 2nd
- February: 3rd
- March: 4th
- April: 5th
- May: 5th
- June: 2nd
- July: 1st
- August: 4th
- September: 7th
- October: Not in top 10
- November: Not in top 10
- December: 7th
2017
- January: 3rd
- February: 3rd
- March: 6th
- April: 6th
- May: 3rd
- June: 3rd
- July: 3rd
- August: 2nd
- September: 7th
- October: 12th
- November: 13th
- December: 10th
2018
- January: 5th
- February: 5th
- March: 5th
- April: 7th
- May: 6th
- June: 3rd
- July: 2nd
- August: 4th
You’ll probably see that there are some months in there where an exact top 20 spot wasn’t reported for the game. But nevertheless, it’s maintained a strong sales mark and continues to be fourth place in 2018. And with September 2018 sales numbers set to be reported in a couple of weeks, it’s likely to find a spot in there as well.
How long Grand Theft Auto V will keep up this momentum has yet to be seen. Rockstar’s next big release, Red Dead Redemption 2, drops in just over three weeks; and the company will be giving that a huge amount of focus, even as it continues to support GTA Online. We’ll just have to see how the numbers hold up over the holidays.
Meanwhile, don’t be surprised if we report on Grand Theft Auto V selling 100 million copies sold any day now. It’s getting ridiculously close to that number.
Grand Theft Auto V is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, as well as Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.
(Thanks to Twinfinite for the numbers!)