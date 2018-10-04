‘Grand Theft Auto V’ NPD Rankings Since Release Revealed

There’s no question that Grand Theft Auto V has become the greatest success story of these past gaming generations, as it’s nearly sold 100 million copies since its release. But what’s even more fascinating is how the game has had long staying capacity in the NPD’s monthly sales numbers. In fact, the lowest it’s ever dropped on the charts is 13th place. And that’s over a five year span.

Twinfinite recently posted some numbers indicating just how well the game has sold over the last 60 months or so, and the fact it’s never lost a hint of its popularity is simply staggering. Grand Theft Auto Online has helped that out quite a bit, with its consistently rotating activities and events. But the main game also has hours’ worth of content to offer as well.

Here’s how the standings lie, based on its chart placements:

GTA V’s NPD Rankings Every Month Since Release

2013

September: 1st

October: 1st

November: 5th

December: 7th

2014

January: 5th

February: 5th

March: Not in top 10

April: 9th

May: Not in top 10

June: 10th

July 7th

August: Not in top 10

September: Not in top 10

October: Not in top 10

November: 2nd

December 2nd

2015

January: 3rd

February: 5th

March: 3rd

April: 2nd

May: 3rd

June: 7th

July: 4th

August: 4th

September: Not in top 10

October: Not in top 10

November: Not in top 10

December: 6th

2016

January: 2nd

February: 3rd

March: 4th

April: 5th

May: 5th

June: 2nd

July: 1st

August: 4th

September: 7th

October: Not in top 10

November: Not in top 10

December: 7th

2017

January: 3rd

February: 3rd

March: 6th

April: 6th

May: 3rd

June: 3rd

July: 3rd

August: 2nd

September: 7th

October: 12th

November: 13th

December: 10th

2018

January: 5th

February: 5th

March: 5th

April: 7th

May: 6th

June: 3rd

July: 2nd

August: 4th

You’ll probably see that there are some months in there where an exact top 20 spot wasn’t reported for the game. But nevertheless, it’s maintained a strong sales mark and continues to be fourth place in 2018. And with September 2018 sales numbers set to be reported in a couple of weeks, it’s likely to find a spot in there as well.

How long Grand Theft Auto V will keep up this momentum has yet to be seen. Rockstar’s next big release, Red Dead Redemption 2, drops in just over three weeks; and the company will be giving that a huge amount of focus, even as it continues to support GTA Online. We’ll just have to see how the numbers hold up over the holidays.

Meanwhile, don’t be surprised if we report on Grand Theft Auto V selling 100 million copies sold any day now. It’s getting ridiculously close to that number.

Grand Theft Auto V is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, as well as Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

(Thanks to Twinfinite for the numbers!)