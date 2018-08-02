Grand Theft Auto V Pushes Towards 100 Million As Take-Two’s Numbers Soar

We already know that Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V is easily the biggest success in the game industry to date. But little did we realize just how much it would contribute to Take-Two’s ongoing success in general.

Based on this report from Variety, the publisher behind 2K and Rockstar Games managed to beat Wall Street expectations with ease, thanks to a net review of $388 million, different in comparison to the previous year’s number of $418.2 million. And a lot of that success is due to GTA V.

“Fiscal 2019 is off to a solid start, with first-quarter operating results that exceeded our expectations,” said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two. “This performance was driven by better-than-expected recurrent consumer spending on Grand Theft Auto Online and NBA 2K18, as well as robust ongoing demand for Grand Theft Auto V which is now approaching 100 million units sold-in to date. Accordingly, we are increasing our operating outlook for fiscal year 2019.”

Yep, GTA V is almost at the 100 million mark. It’s pretty crazy how wild it’s selling. On top of that, the company also reported that about 81 percent of the total net revenue came from digitally delivered content — mainly with Grand Theft Auto Online. The game has been receiving considerable updates for the year, including a full-on Smuggler’s Run pack and a new After Hours addon that lets players explore a little bit of the nightlife. More content is likely to come as well, since fans really enjoy jumping into that world.

And those numbers aren’t likely to drop soon, as NBA 2K19, WWE 2K19 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are all coming out in the fall and highly anticipated by their audiences. Not to mention that GTA V’s momentum is unlikely to slow down in the least. So don’t be surprised if the company’s 2019 numbers continue to shoot through the roof. Hell, based on RDR2 alone, it should no doubt meet, if not surpass, expectations.

Grand Theft Auto V is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. NBA 2K19, WWE 2K19 and Red Dead Redemption 2 will follow up with releases in September and October.