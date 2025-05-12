GTA 4 Reportedly Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, May Release This Year

According to a new report, a port of GTA 4 for PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is in the works at Rockstar Games and may release as early as this year. Unfortunately, it does sound like the long-awaited re-release of Grand Theft Auto IV is going to be more of an upgraded port than a full-blown remaster. And this will apparently be followed by a similar port of Max Payne 3.

As for the source of the report, it is Tez2, a prominent and reliable Rockstar Games insider. According to the insider, these plans have been hinted to them by someone at Rockstar Games. Adding to this, Tez2 claims the port has been in the works for roughly a year.

“Someone at Rockstar Games hinted at the Grand Theft Auto IV port, and by now it should’ve gone up a year in development,” claims the Tez2. “We may end up seeing it drop later this year. And it’s one more reason, in addition to existing reasons, the LCPP mod was taken down. If they still follow their plan laid out from the pandemic days, they’ll do an MP3 port after IV. So that is an opportunity to do a bundle or a Definitive

Edition. Max Payne 1 & 2 remakes, and a Max Payne 3 port.”

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt. While the source in question is a reliable one, it is still unofficial information. Further, even if this information is accurate it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

This would be significant news if true because on console GTA 4 has been stranded on Xbox 360 and PS3. It is currently accessible via Steam and via Xbox backward compatibility, but this release is long overdue, in addition to being long-rumored and long-demanded.

If this port is real, and if it’s going to release within the next 12 months that may be an indicator that the GTA 6 release date is going to be delayed to either fall or holiday 2026, out of its May 26 release date, as Rockstar Games is surely not going to release the two on top of each other.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this new report and the speculation that has come with it. We do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.