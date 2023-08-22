Gamescom Attendee Rushes Geoff Keighley Demanding GTA 6

Shortly after the start of Gamecom Opening Night Live, host Geoff Keighley was surprised to encounter a fan rushing the stage to demand the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. The man was seen wearing an Austin 3:16 t-shirt, and was immediately pulled away by security. Keighley quickly denounced the act, stating that today's show is meant to bring positive attention to the developers that have games to showcase. The moment immediately drew comparisons to an incident last year at The Game Awards, when a fan made it on stage and began making a bizarre shout out to Bill Clinton.

Video of the moment was captured by Twitter user @DemonioTtv, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Esta noche en el #Gamescom un fanático y seguidor de Grand Theft Auto #GTA6 se sube al escenario y dice “Quiero jugar GTA 6” ante el micrófono que sostenía Geoff Keighley. No es la primera vez que un fanático o llama la atención hace esto en algún evento de videojuegos. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4aXrZR2JQT — Vivo En Marte (@DemonioTtv) August 22, 2023

Next month will mark the 10th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto V, and some fans have been more patient than others! In fact, this is not the first time that a live broadcast was interrupted by someone looking for information on GTA 6. Back in 2021, the German game show Schlag den Star was similarly interrupted by a fan demanding to see the game's release. On social media, some have speculated that this might actually be the same person that interrupted Gamescom Opening Night Live, which is also airing in Germany. As of this writing, ComicBook.com cannot confirm whether this is the same person, or just someone else that's having a hard time waiting for GTA 6!

While some fans are clearly getting restless waiting for the next Grand Theft Auto, there's definitely a time and a place to share these types of frustrations. Keighley handled the situation quite well, but it's clear that the host was a bit rattled by the incident, and frustrated to see another of his shows interrupted over something unrelated. Hopefully the rest of Gamescom Opening Night Live will go off without any additional issues, and fans can see some exciting new games revealed!

What do you think of Gamescom Opening Night Live so far? Are you surprised that another fan managed to make it to the stage? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!