GTA 6 Fans Worried After Rumors Game Will Cost $150

Fans are worried that Grand Theft Auto VI is going to cost more than double the price of a normal video game. Rockstar Games is responsible for creating some of the biggest, most successful games of all-time. Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V are in the top ten best sellers of all-time, meaning you can likely expect Grand Theft Auto 6 to quickly make its way on to that list. The game is one of the most anticipated games ever and has been in the works for almost a full decade. Fans are eager to see what Rockstar is cooking up for its marquee franchise and leaks have suggested it will be pretty huge, but we have no idea to what end.

However, a new rumor claims that scope and scale could cost players extra. According to Niche Gamer, Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to cost $150 per copy upon release to off-set its reported $2 billion budget. The report claims this was part of information from last year's big Rockstar Games leak, but we haven't been able to verify that. This will probably pan out to be fake, but still, fans are naturally concerned that this will be the case. A lot of people don't want to miss out on one of the most anticipated games of all-time because it costs 15% of their rent.

this is a trick to make you all feel better when it launches at $90



screenshot this https://t.co/RCjp0nv8BH — 🥉 Pipkin Pippa 🔌🐰 Phase-Connect (@pipkinpippa) September 5, 2023

Me and the boys discussing what organs to sell to afford this game: https://t.co/h2hUNQLkMN pic.twitter.com/o9wCWSf7oK — Deadpaw (@xDeadpaw) September 6, 2023

In what universe do they think anyone will pay that? https://t.co/cr4dx68OEC — Russell Michaels, Momotaros (@TGBED8v8) September 6, 2023

No game in history is worth more than $60 at most https://t.co/cyTOwp3S4J pic.twitter.com/Yj9YsmWhyi — Shane Bakemeyer (@SBake4119) September 6, 2023

Why Grand Theft Auto 6 Probably Won't Cost $150

While we can't say with absolute certainty right now, the odds of Grand Theft Auto 6 costing $150 is very, very low. Yes, the game will likely be one of the most expensive video games ever made from a production budget perspective, but that doesn't mean Rockstar needs to charge more money for it. The last game in the series made a billion dollars in its first three days of release and has gone on to sell over 180 million copies, with millions of copies still being sold a decade later. Rockstar has also monetized GTA Online with in-game currency which brings in tons of revenue. GTA 6 will rake in tons of money and quickly recoup its budget at $60- $70, it won't need to cost $150 to do so. It's possible a collector's edition could cost that much, but likely not the base game.

GTA 6 Release Date

It's heavily speculated that GTA 6 will be formally announced this year. Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive is projecting major spikes in revenue in 2024 and early 2025, which suggests a massive new game like Grand Theft Auto 6 will release during that period. If we had to make an educated guess, it will likely release in fall 2024. There is always the case that the game gets delayed but hopefully, if Rockstar has put off talking about it for this long, it will have a concrete release date in mind when the game is announced.