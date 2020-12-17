GTA Online Leak Reveals Manhunt Content

✖

GTA Online on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC is either getting Manhunt content or it was going to get Manhunt. This month, Rockstar Games released the game's biggest-ever update, packing the new Cayo Perico heist and its island map, which, unfortunately, isn't accessible via free roam. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what's next for the game. We know in 2021 it's coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X in an "enhanced and expanded" form, but so far, this version hasn't been revealed. It also looks like Rockstar Games may inject some Manhunt content into the game.

Over on Twitter, dataminer "Gypsy" revealed that what looks like an in-game Manhunt arcade game has been added to the files. That said, it's unclear if this is upcoming content or cut content. Right now, the files are scarce and the assets within are unfinished. In addition to the arcade game, there are related assets for a trophy and a gun, but it's unclear right now how all of this is related.

Below, you can check out the findings for yourself:

um guys we might be getting a manhunt arcade game😳 pic.twitter.com/agK2VDrj4Q — Gypsy (@GypsytheScumbag) December 15, 2020

So, judging from @GypsytheScumbag's Manhunt findings, it looks like there is gonna be a Manhunt themed arcade game coming soon, BUT atm, barely anything is done pic.twitter.com/hWNQ9DyqIF — Nathan (@TheNathanNS) December 15, 2020

While it's unclear if this is old or new content, it's the first time we've heard the name Manhunt in a long time. Like Bully, Max Payne, and other series not named Red Dead Redemption or Grand Theft Auto, the Manhunt series is sitting dormant and it doesn't look like Rockstar Games plans on reviving it anytime soon.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn't offered up any comment or statement on this latest GTA Online leak, and this is unlikely to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, for more coverage on the game and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or peep the relevant links below: