Call of Duty: Warzone Update Reportedly Making Players Sick

The new Call of Duty: Warzone update is reportedly making players sick on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, or more specifically the new helicopter camera is giving players motion sickness. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has finally been integrated with Warzone and Season 1. It's been a big day for COD, but it's also been a rocky ride so far. The update has inflicted numerous problems on Warzone, both predictable and unpredictable. Included in these problems is the new helicopter camera for passengers, which for some reason was changed and is now causing some players to experience motion sickness.

If you're vulnerable to motion sickness, you may want to stay away from Call of Duty: Warzone until Activision and co. fix the new camera angle, assuming a fix is coming. At the moment of publishing, the problem hasn't been formally recognized, which means it's unclear if it's going to be fixed.

What's also unclear is how severe the problem is and how many players it's impacting. That said, even if the problem is relatively nanoscopic, it's still a problem that is at least prevalent enough that it's making the rounds within parts of the COD community.

As noted, at the moment of publishing, Activision and co. haven't commented on these emerging reports, but if this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided, salient or not.

