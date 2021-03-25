GTA 5 players are officially over GTA Online updates, or at least that's what the replies to the tweets announcing each week's weekly update convey. Red Dead Online players have been losing patience with Rockstar Games due to the underwhelming weekly updates and GTA fans seem to be losing patience with Rockstar Games as well, though for an entirely different reason.

Much like Red Dead Online, GTA Online has far too many meaningless weekly updates, but Rockstar makes up for this by releasing a somewhat regular stream of substantial updates. Despite being newer and in more need of the extra content, Red Dead Online has yet to strike this balance. That said, while Rockstar Games has struck a nice balance with GTA Online updates, it doesn't matter. All that matters is GTA 6.

The bulk of the replies to every GTA Online update tweet are replies asking about GTA 6. And if someone breaks this pattern, it's not to talk about the update at hand. While Red Dead Online players are quick to complain about the weekly Red Dead Online updates, they are at least engaging. GTA fans are just entirely disinterested.

GTA Online is still being played every day by millions and millions of fans so Rockstar Games won't mind much, but it better announce GTA 6 soon or some GTA fans may very well lose their sanity.