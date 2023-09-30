GTA 6 Fans Think Rockstar Is Teasing a Reveal

Grand Theft Auto VI think Rockstar Games is teasing a reveal for GTA 6. The Grand Theft Auto series is one of the most popular franchises not just in gaming, but all of entertainment. For over 25 years, the series has pushed the envelope on gaming both in terms of the experiences you can have in a game, the technology used, and the types of mature content that can be included. It's a groundbreaking series and the last game in the series is the second highest selling game of all-time. Naturally, a sequel would be highly anticipated, but I don't think anyone expected it to take over ten years. Because it has taken so long, Rockstar Games did confirm the game is in the works and will have more to share in the future, but that was at the start of 2022.

It's now approaching the end of 2023 and there hasn't really been any kind of notable update from Rockstar Games outside of acknowledging some leaks last fall. With that said, fans are once again priming themselves for a reveal in October based on all kinds of speculation. It's also not out of the ordinary for Rockstar fans to try and claim various things from the developer are teases. A lot of people have claimed the developer has put "VI" (roman numeral six) in different images along with nods to Vice City and other things that connect to the sixth game over the years. Whether these are all coincidences or not are anyone's guess, but it's happening again. As part of a new weekly update, Rockstar Games released a photo for GTA Online which showed a man and a woman standing in front of the Vinewood sign, but the "VI" in the sign stands out prominently to the left of them. It didn't take long for fans to try and claim this is a tease.

Rockstar Games just posted a picture hinting at GTA 6, with only the “VI” letters clearly visible from the Vinewood Sign.

October is coming. pic.twitter.com/WsMer9qXZo — GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) September 29, 2023

Admittedly, it could be, it could be a troll from Rockstar, it could be a coincidence. Fans theorize the man and woman represent the two main characters from GTA 6, which leaks indicate are a Bonnie and Clyde-type couple named Lucia and Jason respectively. Maybe we will finally get some answers this month, but don't get your hopes up. If it happens, great. However, people have routinely built up expectations off of nothing and been extremely let down before.