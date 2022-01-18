GTA Online Leaker Teases New Map

According to a new rumor, GTA Online is getting a new map, or at least that’s what a tease from a leaker suggests. The rumor includes not just information on the future of GTA Online, but information on the future of GTA 5 as well. The information comes the way of “Matheusvictorbr,” who is known in the GTA community as a dataminer and leaker. Taking to Twitter, they relayed word that the development of the upcoming “expanded and enhanced” version of GTA 5 — which is how Rockstar Games refers to the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X ports of the game — has been “complicated.” To this end, there’s apparently a chance it will be delayed to April or May.

“I received some information recently regarding the title: Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded And Enhanced: The development was complicated,” said the leaker. “At the moment its [releae] is still in March, but there are great chances that it will be delayed to April/May.”

The leaker continued, transitioning to GTA Online:

“Rockstar’s original plan was the same (talking about just upgrading the last-gen versions with patches) with a GTA Online Standalone launching sometime in 2021. But with the growth and evolution of GTA Online, it needs to have an engine that can withstand the precision and constant growth ahead. Since they are doing a readaptation… As I mentioned a while ago Rockstar Games is preparing three amazing things for GTA Online. I can’t say much, but pack your bags.”

As you can see, the last line, the “pack your bags” part, not only hints at a new map, but an entirely new destination. That said, it’s worth noting all of this comes through translation. As always, with translation, there’s a chance vital meaning and context is being lost, so take all of this with an additional grain of salt to the grain of salt taken with any rumor.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not addressed this rumor in any capacity. Considering it very rarely issues any type of comment on rumors, we don’t anticipate this changing. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on GTA Online, click here.